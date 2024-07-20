ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.