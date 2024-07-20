ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 2.8%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.00. 250,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,732,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

