Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $48.30 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

