Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,999 Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 192.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 98,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 836,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 631,530 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

