Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,784 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

