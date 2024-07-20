Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,047 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

