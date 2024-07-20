Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

