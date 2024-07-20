Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,738,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,278,216.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 380,675 shares of company stock worth $5,125,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE HQL opened at $15.30 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

