Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

