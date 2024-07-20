Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,566 shares of company stock worth $13,949,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

