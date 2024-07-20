Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in ON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $40.05 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.