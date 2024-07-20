Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,125 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $197.01 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

