Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,223 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

