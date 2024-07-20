Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 35,420 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FSCO stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

