Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 8,518 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,024 shares of company stock worth $15,713,451. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

