Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

