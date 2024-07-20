Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $47.04.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

