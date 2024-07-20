Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $182,000 Holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 466,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

ATXS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.74. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.