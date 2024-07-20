Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $241,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $447.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $470.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.01 and a 200-day moving average of $400.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

