Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $111.01.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.