Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $237,000 in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

