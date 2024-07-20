Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $246,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.96 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.