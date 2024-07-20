Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telos Stock Performance

TLS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 100,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $401,994.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,412.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.