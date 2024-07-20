Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $231,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $284,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $88.98 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

