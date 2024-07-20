Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $6,779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

