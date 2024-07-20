Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,299 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

