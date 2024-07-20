Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,600 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 487,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 188,510 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

