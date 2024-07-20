Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

