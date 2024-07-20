Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $52.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

