Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,491 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,619.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Polaris by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Polaris by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. Polaris’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

