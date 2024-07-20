Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 205 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.
Insider Activity at American Financial Group
In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About American Financial Group
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
