Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 312 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

