Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 804 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $65.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

