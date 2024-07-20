Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 898 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in TELUS by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 292.32%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

