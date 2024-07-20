Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LYV opened at $95.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.