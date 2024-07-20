Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2 %

OVV opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.