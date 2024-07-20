Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 19.08%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.04%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 4,630,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

