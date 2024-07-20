Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 19.08%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.04%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
