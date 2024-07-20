Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERD opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

