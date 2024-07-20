Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($73.61) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.25). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($73.61), with a volume of 388,508 shares changing hands.
Paddy Power Betfair Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,676 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
About Paddy Power Betfair
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
