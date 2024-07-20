Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $42.99. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 48,197 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,325 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

