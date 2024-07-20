PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $38.74 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

