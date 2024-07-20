Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.95

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 76551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.