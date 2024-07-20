PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PFLT stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

