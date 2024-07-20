Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pentair by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.