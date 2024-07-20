Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.