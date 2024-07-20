Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 29.4 %

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

