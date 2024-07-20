PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PRT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

