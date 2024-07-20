Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 4.9%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 2,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

