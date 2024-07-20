Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 172.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.