Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.95. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 491,343 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.